Matt Hamshaw and Rotherham United have started speaking about next season, but interim in 'no rush''
Hamshaw, who had more than a decade in various coaching roles at the club before following manager Paul Warne to Derby County in 2022, has been put in charge of the first team until the end of the season.
He has made a flying start, with the Millers winning three consecutive League One games for the first time this season.
He admits they had to batten down the hatches to win 1-0 at Bolton Wanderers in midweek, but an away end sold out at Stockport County this weekend shows fans energised by the return of one of their own, and Hamshaw is not disguising how much he has enjoyed being in charge of the club he has supported since childhood.
With statistics to show he is getting more out of the players than predecessor Steve Evans did, the early evidence suggests it would be a good idea to keep the relationship going, but with five more games for everyone to get to know each other better, there is no need for urgency.
"I speak to the chairman every day really, we have a good relationship," says Hamshaw. "He's happy with how things are going at the moment, as we all are.
"There's no rush from me or him. It's about seeing if we both fit each other and talking about what the future looks like. I'm sure he's got questions for me, and I've got questions for him.
"We're in constant contact. It's something we're both thinking about, otherwise I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you now.
"We'll see how things go and make a decision together."
Even a 43-year-old who has been around the game all his adult life has found surprises in his first managerial post.
"The constant thinking," he says. "As a coach you're always thinking about the players and I'm not saying you don't do that as a manger, but there's a lot more to think about.
"You're always thinking about the players' well-being and their training.
"They're not super-heroes, they have lives, they have wives, they have kids and pets and sometimes things happen that you don't foresee.
"It could be your child not being very well and even though you're training, you're still thinking about it. That can take your eye off the ball, your training drops and there's a likelihood of injury.
"With the bodies we've got, I don't want to lose anybody.
"Then, it's a good thing because I like talking to you, but there's the press, and things around the fans.
"I'm well aware there's certain messages that need to come out from football clubs but I'm not that guy, I'll tell you it as it is.
"Experience has taught me honesty is the best policy.
"Loads of people (have given me advice) but I can't tell you who because it will start all sorts of rumours.
"I have close friends in football and I speak to loads of people outside football but I never take advice off people I wouldn't go to for advice.
"It's not been easy but it's made the transition easier."
And Hamshaw has been impressed by just how much his injury-depleted squad has given him in his first three games.
"Wins give you a bit more energy," he says. "I was talking to Powelly (Joe Powell) this morning and he was saying, 'The distances were amazing and I don't even feel tired,' and I said, 'That's cos you're winning, mate.'
"Every one of the injured players has been trying to get back from day one. You want to impress the new manager. It's a clean slate for everybody.
"I keep saying I'm worried about this game because we might blow up and then we have our highest output in data so what do I know!
"It's been a tough run, it would have been nice to have had a free week. Stockport not having had a (midweek) game plays into their hands a little bit but that's just how it is.
"It's another opportunity to try and impress our fans. We'll be organised, play with fire in our bellies and try to do the things we do in training."
Seeing fans re-engaged with the club after a season of drift and under-achievement under Evans has only widened the smile on Hamshaw's face.
"A lot gets said about all sorts in the game on radio phone-ins and people on telly but the fans are the most important people," he comments. "They want to enjoy coming and have hope.
"I've been coming to games here in the good times and bad games and I think I know what a Rotherham team looks like.
"If you walk out and that Rotherham team has given you everything they can give you, fans might not be happy with the result, but they'll go home saying, 'The lads had a right go today and that's all we expect.'"
Giving them that is just part of an impressive audition.
