Matt Hamshaw makes 'brutal' Rotherham United pledge plus transfers admission

MOST people head to the Algarve in July for sun, sea, sand and relaxation.

For Rotherham United’s players, it will be somewhat different. When asked what his side’s overseas training camp in Portugal would be like, Millers manager Matt Hamshaw unapologetically uttered one key word. Brutal.

In his first managerial post, the 43-year-old is assigned with not just building a squad fit for League One purpose after a dreadfully disappointing 2024-25, but re-establishing the club’s core playing ethos which served them well in the Paul Warne era when Hamshaw was first-team coach.

During that time, more especially in the third tier, the Millers were physically strong, relentless and hard to play against. For most of last season, that did not apply at Rotherham, who are reportedly keen on bringing in ex-Millers and Barnsley defender Dale Tonge as assistant to Hamshaw.

Promising to get back to those core principles and providing a glimpse into what their training camp will be like early next month, Hamshaw told The Yorkshire Post: "It will be brutal and we need to wring everything we have got out of the players to make sure we don’t leave any stone unturned and make sure we are as fit and organised as we can be.

"Then, hopefully we will be good enough and if not, it won’t be for the lack of trying. I can’t guarantee results, but can guarantee we will be as fit and organised as we can be. Like any team, you need a bit of luck along the way.

"When I took the job, we played teams who were up there and did really well in games. I just think we just blew up in the last half hour if I am honest.

"I couldn’t change much of that, but now I get my (staff) team to have a good pre-season with the players.

"Every player here we have got will be 20 to 30 per cent better, which is obviously important. We did business last year and there’s some good players here. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, it just didn’t work out.

"I don’t know the ins and outs of that, but I am excited to work with this group. We have brought Ross (Burbeary - head of performance) back to the club and he will be a big boost and knows what I want and we have worked together a long time."

For Hamshaw, the importance of his side’s trip to Portugal - they jet out on July 5 - will be two-fold.

As well as pushing his players to the limits in terms of fitness to set them up for the rigours of a long season, he also plans to get to know a bit more about them.

Some encouraging results in the final quarter of last season, allied to an altogether different vibe on the training ground, spoke well in terms of Hamshaw’s early impact.

Equally, he is aware that it constituted a bit of a ‘honeymoon period’ which every new manager is afforded.

Hamshaw continued: "It’s about everybody getting to know everybody and that’s important for me.

"Because I don’t think there was much camaraderie among the group (last season) and it’s my job to instill that because you are only as strong as your weakest link.

"I need, whoever the weakest link is, to be as best as they can be. That’s important.

"I want players to know about each other. I want them to know if they have got kids and got girlfriends.

"Sometimes, you don’t get a lot of that and that brings everybody closer to strive for a goal you are looking to achieve."

Summer recruitment is yet to kick into gear for the Millers, but the realistic prospects of making early inroads was never likely to be high, according to Hamshaw.

Funds are not as plentiful as they were last summer when the Millers sanctioned an extensive and expensive signings spree - much to their detriment in hindsight amid a much-talked about promotion push which never came close to fruition.

Naturally, Hamshaw would like to put his own imprint upon the squad, but acknowledges that bringing in the right standard of player will not be straightforward.

One key player Hakeem Odoffin has left, while the club remain in talks with Cameron Humphreys.

There is also speculation regarding the future of striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who has been linked with a move to old club Bristol Rovers.

On the prospect of securing business before players and staff head to Portugal, Hamshaw added: "In an ideal world, you’d have everybody in and you’d all go. But we all know that will never happen.

"We might have the majority or two or three who fly over there to meet us; we might not have as many as I’d like.

"We haven’t stopped this summer. My wife was laughing that I was on the phone most of the time out in Greece (on holiday).