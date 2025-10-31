Matt Hamshaw on the Rotherham United mindset he is trying to build

Manager Matt Hamshaw says he is working to make Rotherham United "more level-headed" after turning around a difficult start to his first full season in management.

Hamshaw took the reins, initially temporarily in the spring. He started with three wins but the start of 2025-26 was much tougher, with just two in 13 games. Since then, though, there have been five straight victories in all competitions, a run they are looking to extend at home to League Two promotion challengers Swindon Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The focus at the moment is on riding the wave, but Hamshaw is also conscious of the need to address the low points.

"Confidence is easily lost sometimes and you have to get results to back that confidence but the good thing we've got at this football club, and certainly when I want to get at this football club, is that level-headedness that there's going to be ups and downs but we stay stay confident, we believe in the process," says Hamshaw, who was on Paul Warne's coaching staff when the latter was Millers manager.

MINDSET: Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"I think that's what a good coach and a good organisation looks like – you have the same messages and you stay aligned."

The mindset Hamshaw is trying to build only makes a win on Saturday more important.

"We're a club who's struggled in the FA Cup and it would be nice to get through but we know Swindon are a good team, well organised," he says. "(Manager) Ian Holloway's got an unbelievable track record and he's done a lot of great things for football in this country.

"Financially it's important, at this moment in time I'd say crucial. I don't have the luxury in numbers I'd like to have, hence why the other night I'd probably like to have taken less risks with players.

CUP RIVAL: Swindon Town manager Ian Holloway (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"I just think sometimes your dreams and aspirations are met in this competition.

"I remember going to Man City a few years ago and we got absolutely battered but at the same time you want to pit your wits against those top teams. To do that, you have to get through to the third round. That's the joyous things about this competition.

"The non-league teams are fighting to get through to this first round and it means even more to those teams to get through. Those finances can massively help those clubs.

"But we want to make sure we're winning games of football – if that's FA Cup, if that's Vertu Trophy.

"I want to keep winning. I didn't come here to just be mid-table and be average.

“I've said all along, I'm trying to progress the club. I'm trying to reset everything that has been here. I'm only a short way down the road in that.

“I want to win, the fans want to win, the club wants to win, the chairman wants to win. We all want to win together.