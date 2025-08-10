Matt Hamshaw retains perspective despite Rotherham United defeat at Stevenage

A frustrated Matt Hamshaw refused to ‘rant and rave’ after watching his Rotherham United side suffer a 1-0 defeat at Stevenage.

Jamie Reid’s deft header after 40 minutes had given Boro an interval lead and they should have put the game to bed as they passed up a succession of chances in the second half.

Hamshaw, pictured, was left to look at what ifs in a toothless display that brought no shots on target.

He said: “I’m disappointed and frustrated but I know what we’ve got in this group.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“We’re up and down and we’ve got to stop this not turning up for halves of football. First half we didn’t turn up. We could have gone in 0-0 at half-time but they get the lead and then they’re hanging on a little bit, but we were huffing and puffing and not creating a lot.

“I’m not going to rant and rave as it’s only the second game of season, but the levels have got to improve as we didn’t show anywhere near enough quality.

“Stevenage are a hard-working team and they put balls into the box, but I felt for the majority of the game we dealt with that.

“But they could have arguably won 2-0 or 3-0 with the chances created, albeit on the counter attack – and it didn’t look like we had much.”

The goal started with a clever pass from Harvey White to Dan Kemp and eventually crossed by Dan Butler for Reid to meet at the near post, glancing the ball beyond Cameron Dawson.

The hosts had also hit the post although it was more the ball bobbling towards the upright after white shirts had got in the way of each other.

Rotherham’s only real chance of note was a shanked shot across goal by Reece James.

The second period begin with chance after chance for Stevenage.

Reid headed wide while White’s low drive went the other side of the goal and there were a couple of shots blocked too.

Kemp steered another shot wide after Alex Revell had helped Boro take a quick throw.