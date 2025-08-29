Local bragging rights are on offer in Doncaster on Saturday, but Rotherham United's Matt Hamshaw is also keen for an away win to reward the fans and buy him more time to rebuild.

Doncaster Rovers are in their third season under manager Grant McCann, whereas Rotherham-born Hamshaw only took on his first managerial job in March.

He quickly ticked off two away wins but the closest the Millers have come since was a penalty shoot-out success at Salford City in the League Cup.

“We'll be well supported and it would be good to get an away win,” said Hamshaw, pictured.

TRAVEL SICKNESS: Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“We've done really well at home since I came in – we haven't been beaten. We won a couple towards the back of last season away but we haven't done that this season and that's something we're looking to put right.”

It would be one more step in what is not going to be a quick fix for Rotherham, knocked out of the League Cup by Barnsley this week.

Hamshaw has made 12 signings so far in his first window – with Jamal Baptiste arriving on loan from Sheffield United on Friday – but has not won since the season's first day.

“Things take time, and I'm well aware that as a football manager you don't always get that time,” he said. “I said on Tuesday, 'There's positives' but we didn't win and I'm well aware we need to win games.

LOANED: Jamal Baptiste has made a temporary move from Sheffield United to Rotherham United (Image courtesy of Rotherham United)

“I want to make Millers fans happy. I want them to drive back from Doncaster or get a train or have a pint in the pub and know the team's given everything and we've won a game of football.

“If we could have put a win on the end of it on Tuesday, I think the Rotherham fans would have been well happy.

“We need to change certain things on and off the pitch. I wish we could do it quicker but probably if you spoke to Grant three years ago he would tell you the same.”

Hamshaw is hopeful Zak Jules might be fit to return from a hamstring injury, but his squad picked up “a few niggles” at Oakwell.

Meanwhile, Curacao have called up Ar’Jany Martha for September's World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda.