Matt Taylor confirms that Rotherham United have a couple of doubts due to 'illness and fatigue' ahead of derby

One positive saw Peter Kioso make his first steps in his return to the first-team fray after a groin problem by featuring in the reserves game with the Terriers on Tuesday.

Taylor said: "We have missed a couple in the first half of the week through illness and fatigue and tightness on the back of last week.

"We might have a couple of changes going into this weekend. Not of our own doing. But a couple of players missed the start of this week and sometimes, your hand is forced as a manager and you get to see other players who you might not have expected to play earlier than expected.

"The big positive was Peter Kioso playing 45 minutes on Tuesday in the reserve game. We hope he will feature in the next couple of weeks."

Taylor says the club are 'close' to bringing in some additions to their backroom staff and is hoping for positive news next week.

Taylor recently arrived at the club alongside assistant Wayne Carlisle, but the Millers are currently without a permanent goalkeeping coach and are light in terms of their senior first-team coaching options.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor.

He added: "We are closer. We have to be respectful that these people are still in positions of employment at other football clubs. In terms of the legalities and contractual situations in respect of that, it is work in progress.

"We have tried to be as open and as up front as we possibly can be in relation to what we want to bring into the football club, but I hope to have some news in the next few days.

"Potentially next week. But it has the scope to be a longer affair if we find some difficulties, then we will have to address them as we go on.

