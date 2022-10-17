The teenager, who has impressed since joining the club from Arsenal, was an unused substitute in the weekend win over Huddersfield Town - having been affected by a slight hamstring concern.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, Taylor said: "He seems OK today. He still has a complaint, he is aware of something.

"We have to put people where they are exposed to football, otherwise it goes too long where they have not had game time or training time and they are not in a physical position to start a game of football or come on.

"As long as he doesn't display any symptoms in the next 24 hours we hope to have him available on Tuesday and going forward."

United sent top-scorer Chiedozie Ogbene for an ultrasound scan on his injured hamstring in London on Monday.

Taylor does not believe the issue to be serious, but it looks unlikely that he will be available for the trip to the Potteries.

Loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who has joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan from Arsenal in the summer. Picture: David Price/Getty Images

The Millers boss said: "He has not trained since Thursday and he has spent all day in a car so as much as we might get good news, we have not had chance to test it.

"It would be a big risk, but we are short of numbers, but it is something we are assessing. I'm waiting for news to see if it is positive, to see if maybe we can open him up in the morning and test him.

"We all know what Chieo's game is about, it is about physical attributes, how fast he moves, so to put him out there will be a risk. But we will assess it, but it probably won't be my decision, luckily I have to trust the medical experts on this one.

"We hope there is nothing untoward in terms of the process he is going through. We will assess him on a daily basis. If it is tomorrow night, it is tomorrow night. If not then we will look towards the weekend.