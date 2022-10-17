Matt Taylor hails Rotherham United 'cult hero' Georgie Kelly as Huddersfield Town are downed

Three minutes after throwing on substitute Georgie Kelly, the Millers chief reaped a harvest as the Irishman scored his third goal in Rotherham colours to secure a precious 2-1 success over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

On Kelly, who netted the winner between these two sides for the Millers reserves in an identikit 2-1 victory on Tuesday, Taylor said: "I've been here for two minutes. He's still incredibly raw. He's come from Ireland which, with no disrespect to Irish football, is the equivalent of non-league level in the English pyramid.

"Suddenly, he's learning his trade in the Championship. That's so difficult for him to do. I want people to be patient with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There'll be times where people judge him the other way and he won't always get the plaudits. In terms of an attitude and a physicality, we've got something to work with.

"He already feels like that cult hero."

Town's wait for a first away success of 2022-23 continues after a fifth loss in six matches on the road this term as Taylor registered his first win as Millers boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United's Conor Washington celebrates his opener against Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Ex- Milers striker Danny Ward, whose equaliser quickly cancelled out Conor Washington's splendid first-half opener, said: "There’s a lot of experienced players in the dressing room who’ve been through manager changes so I’m not going to start making excuses like that as we can adapt, the lads have know what to do.