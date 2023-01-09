Matt Taylor is hoping to have at least two new signings through the door before Rotherham United’s home game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

The Millers were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One Ipswich Town on Saturday as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at Portman Road. Rotherham are dealing with a plethora of injury problems and have turned to the January transfer market in a bid to save their ailing campaign.

Taylor revealed that discussions will be held with four players this week as he looks to bolster his side who sit just one point outside the Championship relegation zone. Scott High is set to return to parent club Huddersfield Town which will free up space for the club to add another loan signing.

“The injured players are still injured and they will be for a little while so the transfer market is something we will continue to explore,” said Taylor.

Rotherham United Manager Matt Taylor during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA

"I am expecting and hoping for some business before next weekend [against Blackburn].”

He continued: “I would like two in the door in the first half of the week and another two towards the end of the week. Because of where we are, with the first two we feel we have got a real chance but with the latter two it will take time.

"Then it is always a race against time to be in the squad and on the pitch before the weekend. It is obvious that it is what we need.”

Rotherham are in talks with a mixture of free agents and loan signings. On Friday, the Millers lost loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy as he was recalled by parent club Arsenal and loaned straight back out to Championship rivals Coventry City.

"We have to be flexible with it. They are a couple of free agents we are talking to and there are loans we are working towards. But at this time of the season other clubs are involved and we have to be aware of where we stand,” he added.