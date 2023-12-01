Matt Taylor makes swift return to management following Rotherham United departure
The Millers sacked Taylor less than a month ago, wielding the axe following a sluggish start to the Championship season. His successor is yet to be appointed, with a caretaker team still in place at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
After a short spell out of work, Taylor has been appointed as the new manager of League One side Bristol Rovers. A vacancy was opened at the Memorial Stadium when Joey Barton was sacked in late October.
Taylor has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the club and will lead them out for the first time in the FA Cup against Crewe Alexandra this weekend.
Bristol Rovers chairman Hussain Al-Saeed said: "We are delighted today to announce the appointment of Matt Taylor as our first-team manager. We would like to thank our fans for being patient with us throughout this thorough process whilst we identified the correct person to lead us in this new era for Bristol Rovers.
"Matt shared our visions of growing the club and has bought into our project. I am sure you will all join me in welcoming Matt to the club and wishing him every success.”