Matt Taylor makes swift return to management following Rotherham United departure

Matt Taylor has made a swift return to management following his dismissal as manager of Rotherham United.

The Millers sacked Taylor less than a month ago, wielding the axe following a sluggish start to the Championship season. His successor is yet to be appointed, with a caretaker team still in place at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

After a short spell out of work, Taylor has been appointed as the new manager of League One side Bristol Rovers. A vacancy was opened at the Memorial Stadium when Joey Barton was sacked in late October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the club and will lead them out for the first time in the FA Cup against Crewe Alexandra this weekend.

Matt Taylor was sacked by Rotherham United less than a month ago. Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers chairman Hussain Al-Saeed said: "We are delighted today to announce the appointment of Matt Taylor as our first-team manager. We would like to thank our fans for being patient with us throughout this thorough process whilst we identified the correct person to lead us in this new era for Bristol Rovers.