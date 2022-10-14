The Millers took a point from Taylor's opening home game in charge against Millwall and have been beaten just once in the Championship at the AESSEAL New York Stadium so far this term.

They have taken a presentable 12 points from seven home matches in 2022-23 thus far.

But Taylor was not satisfied with aspects of his side's second-half display last time out against the visiting Lions and felt that the game was too open and comfortable for the Londoners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "You want to make it uncomfortable for the opposition, make it so they don't want to come back in a hurry. The first half-hour against Millwall was a blueprint of how I want us to play: putting the opposition under pressure and playing front-foot, forward football.

"We have to maintain our home form. It's been strong up until this point. Ultimately, if we are going to have success this season it will be down to our home form.

"With a huge and noisy support behind us in familiar surroundings with no travel involved ... no excuses. And we've still got to find a way to pick up away from home as well.”

Taylor may be still awaiting his first win as Millers manager, but his side’s openings against Millwall and Blackburn have enthused him, albeit with a caveat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor instructs his players in the recent home game with Millwall. Picture: PA

He added: "I can't ask for any more in the way we start games. I want a 90-plus minute game. A 90-minute game based on the intensity and quality of our starts against Millwall and Blackburn - the penalty apart - are what we're looking to replicate on a consistent basis.