Matty Pearson on finding continuity at Doncaster Rovers after times of change at Huddersfield Town

IN his four years at Huddersfield Town, Matty Pearson played under eight permanent head coaches/managers.

His time under the likes of Neil Warnock and Carlos Corberan were particularly rewarding. Under some of the others, it represented more of a challenge at times.

Having switched from West Yorkshire to South Yorkshire, the centre-half will now find himself working under somebody who he has already forged a relationship with in Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann, who previously tried to sign him.

For the Keighley-born defender, who spent spells earlier in his career in Yorkshire at Barnsley and FC Halifax Town, that counts for something.

Doncaster Rovers signing and ex-Huddersfield Town defender Matty Pearson (right) (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Over the course of the piece, Pearson enjoyed his time at Huddersfield, even if the past few seasons were difficult with Town failing to rediscover their mojo following their grim 2023-24 relegation campaign.

The first half of last season hinted at more positive developments in fairness.

Unfortunately the second half was dreadful.

All things considered, the time was right for Pearson to move on and his switch to Doncaster – after he was informed that the Terriers would not be offering him a new deal - looks a timely one for a number of reasons..

Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann celebrates promotion last season. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Now 31, Pearson, who joined Town from Luton in the 2021 close season, told The Yorkshire Post: “It is difficult when you have so many managers in a short space of time. You always feel like an inherited player.

“My best football comes with the managers who know me and understand me. In my time at Huddersfield, I probably had two or three out of the eight or nine that I have had and I’d only been there for four years.

“It can be difficult with so many managers. So it was definitely time for a change.

“It’s hard in football to get longevity in a team. But I think I was good for the club and the club have been good for me.

“I had some great times there; the play-off year and Warnock coming back after staying up. There’s ups and downs to it. It’s sad to leave, but I have good memories.

“But you know what football is like, sometimes, it’s time to move on and now is the right time.”

McCann tried to sign Pearson previously when he was in his first spell in charge at Peterborough – ahead of him joining Barnsley in the 2017 close season after putting himself on the EFL map at Accrington.

The Rovers chief has followed his career and kept tabs on him since.

Given that Rovers have lost a trio of experienced centre-halves this close season in Richard Wood, Tom Anderson and, to a slightly lesser extent, Joe Olowu, the seniority of Pearson – promoted from the third tier with Luton Town in 2018-19 – is likely to come into its own in 2025-26 during the club’s reacquaintance with League One.

A canny operator, McCann will know that and it was no surprise that he has turned to Pearson; his type of player and person.

Pearson added: “When I first spoke to him, he was manager of Peterborough and it was just before I signed for Barnsley.

“Even then, you just get feelings for managers and how they work and what they want. Once he’d spoken to me (this summer), it felt like the right option.

“I think I am like the manager myself, straight to the point with no messing about. He says it how it is and it was a perfect match for both of us.

“I know a few of the players like Joe Ironside and Jack Senior – and I have also spoken to a few about going there.”

Staying in Yorkshire was one of the reasons why Pearson rejected the overtures of McCann, first time around.

With McCann now back up the A1 at Doncaster rather then Peterborough, there was no geographical obstacle to consider when making his next move.

Location was one consideration, but the main ones understandably revolved around football and on a number of levels, opting to move to Rovers ticked a number of boxes for the Yorkshireman.

He continued: “For footballing reasons, I think it’s perfect. After speaking to the manager, it felt a perfect fit.

“I am happy to get it done and hopefully play a part in helping Doncaster and the club helping me to do well this year.

“There were a few little bits and bats that came up with other conversations with (other) managers. But this one was the best fit.

“You get a feeling when you speak to managers and after speaking to them. You know, don’t you, if they are keen or not.

“Also the fact that Grant tried to get me previously made it a bit of a good fit as well.