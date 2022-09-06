‘Maverick’ Barnsley striker James Norwood will get better, insists Michael Duff

As far as Michael Duff is concerned, that's fine. Even if he has to be reined in sometimes.

Norwood is the sort of been-around-the-block experienced lower-division professional who has something to say and speaks from plenty of experience.

He has been brought in for his seniority, alongside his goalscoring ability, which finally came to the fore at the place where Barnsley followers were inwardly hoping it would on Saturday.

Just 23 seconds after entering the fray at Sheffield Wednesday, the striker notched his first goal for the Reds with a thumping header at Hillsborough to double the Reds' advantage.It provided an early birthday present. Norwood turned 32 on Monday.

Speaking recently - and never short of an opinion clearly - Norwood said that people 'will see the reason why I have been signed' when he is match-fit and sharp.

His goal also provided a spot of pay-back after his needless dismissal in the EFL Trophy last week.

Duff said: "He is a bit of a maverick and he does make his opinions known and sometimes, he gets told to shut up! But it is good that he has got an opinion. One thing he is good at is in the dressing room.

Barnsley manager Michael Duff congratulates scorer James Norwood at the final whistle. Picture: Steve Ellis

"We have not seen it (consistently) on the pitch yet and I think he will be the first to admit that he hasn't really been 'at it' and still not quite fit.

"We do need to get him up to speed, but that will give him a shot in the arm as you see him getting tighter and tighter in training.

"Jack Aitchison got his goal last week and he (Norwood) knows he's not bene at it and there's the frustration (sending off) in the week as well and hopefully that will settle him down a bit."

A grounded manager who does not pop the champagne corks when his side wins or pop the pills when they lose, Duff did acknowledge that Saturday was a day when everything finally came together in terms of performance against a strong Owls line-up.

The work-rate and pressing was first class, while the 3-4-2-1 formation, with Luke Thomas and Jack Aitchison in an advanced role slightly to the side and behind Devante Cole looked polished.

The discipline without the ball was also impressive and a further barometer of the Reds progress will come against a high-flying Portsmouth side this weekend.

Duff continued: "I have tweaked the way we set up. We spent all pre-season playing one way and we went down to Plymouth and I didn't particularly like what I saw and I said: 'Right, I am going to have to change this' to suit the personnel that we have got.

"It has been hard to get the work in and all it came out (on Saturday). A month's work. If I'd known what we know now, I'd have done it in pre-season.