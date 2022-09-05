Less is more as Barnsley FC stun well-heeled Sheffield Wednesday in outstanding fashion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cursory glance at the home starting line-up showed the extent of Barnsley's task. It was reinforced by the names of Mighten, Smith, Wilks, Vaulks and Paterson on the Owls' stacked substitutes’ bench .

Wednesdayites were collectively licking their lips beforehand. In the event, the smacker came from James Norwood, a Barnsley substitute, who scored with a thumping header with his first touch to settle the game and double the Reds’ advantage in the final quarter from Luca Connell's inswinging corner. It just goes to show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football is indeed a funny old game. Seven days earlier, Wednesday had felled Forest Green with a five-star performance. Four days earlier, Norwood had been sent off in the EFL Trophy for a stupid elbow on an opponent. Thankfully, the ban did not apply for league matches.

Reds chief Michael Duff said: "It is funny how it happens. We’d the same with Fabio (Jalo) a few weeks ago in getting sent off and coming on and making his debut a day later.

"We have had words. But talk is cheap. He (Norwood) scored and could have had another one and he came on and affected the game in a positive way and that's all we can ask for."

The kids are going back to school and Wednesday are going back to the classroom. Expect a trial by video at Middlewood on Monday with Darren Moore having gathered his thoughts after Saturday.

He spoke about not ripping into his side with a long tirade in the immediate aftermath of his side's desperately disappointing display and letting the dust settle. Equally, he did have a few sharp words and so he should.

Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer tussles with Barnsley's Luca Connell. Picture: Steve Ellis

There's nothing wrong with letting players know and showing a bit of passion straight after the game.

Given their level of performance, Wednesday players should surely have been expecting it. Even wanting it.

It was a rough day at the office, undeniably. The hosts were outplayed and outrun by those in red, with a Wednesdayite sat behind the away dug-out quick to pay tribute to Duff in a touch of class after the final whistle when Wednesday suffered their first home loss in 15 matches.Wednesday came into the game on surfing a wave after the previous Saturday. But they should have been wary.

Barnsley were unlucky to lose at Derby, no shrinking violets at Leeds and had got a fine point at Ipswich. This result was maybe coming.

Duff has spoken regularly about the importance of sweat on the shirt and running hard from his side. Here, they married a relentless pressing ethic led from the front with cleverness of movement and care when they got the ball.

The tone was set early on by Luke Thomas, Jack Aitchison and the rejuvenated Devante Cole, whom Duff is getting a tune out of consistently. Whisper it gently.

Amid all the talk about the strikers involved on Saturday - invariably Owls ones - the best forward on view was Cole.

Liam Kitching, a wing-back in essentially a back five without the ball, went close early on and Cole showed his intent by charging down a David Stockdale clearance and firing a scorching shot just wide.

His goal arrived when Michael Ihiekwe's interception from Thomas's pass fell nicely for him. His angled low finish was tidy.

Moore resisted the urge to call for the cavalry from the bench at the break, but eventually relented.

Loose Owls play at the back, a common theme, almost culminated in a Barnsley second when the excellent Thomas rattled the crossbar.

Lee Gregory spurned two opportunities, one coming from a cute Bannan pass. But nearly all the guile and smartness came from Barnsley, who would add a second when Norwood struck from an assist from Connell, outstanding in the middle of the park.

Amid Wednesday’s disappointment, there should be a silver lining.

This was the sort of the day and result which can act as a useful reality check in early season. It served as a reminder that while Wednesday's squad resources are the envy of the division and their quality obvious, you have to earn the right each Saturday and Tuesday.

Duff fully expects the Owls to finish in the top two. At worst, the top six and most would concur.

But Saturday conveyed the fact that League One is becoming a division where you cannot clock off. Like the Championship.