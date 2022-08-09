Meet League One's most expensive starting line-up and the Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Oxford United stars who make the eleven

A further six teams are still unbeaten while three sides are yet to win after the opening weeks of the 2022-23 campaign.

It has been a positive start for the Posh along with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Charlton but it will be a number of weeks before the table begins to take shape.

With the season underway and with plenty of transfer business already completed, we have put together the most expensive side in the League One based on their market value, estimated by transfermarkt.

Despite having the fourth-most valuable side in League One, according to transfermarkt's market values, none of the Wednesday squad make the XI.

Derby County have the most representation with three players while there are two players each from Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers. Port Vale, Ipswich Town, Oxford United and Portsmouth have one player each in the side.

Without further ado, here's who makes the cut with the side placed in a 4-2-3-1 formation...

GK: James Trafford - £900k The goalkeeper is on loan at Bolton Wanderers from Manchester City. He joined the club in January 2022 and kept four clean sheets in his first four games, which was a club record for a Bolton goalkeeper. He re-joined on loan in June.

RB: Conor Bradley - £900k The Northern Ireland international joined Bolton on a season-long loan from Liverpool in June. He made his competitive debut for the Reds in September 2021 and has been capped eight times by his country.

CB: Mads Andersen - £2.25m The Danish defender has made over 100 appearances for Barnsley since joining the club in 2019. He signed a four-year deal on his arrival at Oakwell, meaning he is in his last season of his contract.

CB: Michal Helik - £2.7m Rated as the most valuable defender in the third tier, Barnsley have already turned down bids for the 26-year-old this summer. He has scored six goals for the club since joining in September 2020.