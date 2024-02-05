All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Meet the 26 most valuable Championship players after January transfers including Leeds United, Hull City, Leicester City, Sunderland and Southampton stars - gallery

The January transfer window was not particularly hectic for a number of promotion-chasing Championship sides, with Leicester City and Leeds United among those who had quiet windows.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:14 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 16:55 GMT

Leeds made just one signing, landing Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley after losing two right-backs in Djed Spence and Luke Ayling. League leaders Leicester did not recruit at all, having seen a proposed deal for Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi collapse late in the window.

Ipswich Town brought in three new loanees, while Southampton used the window for youth recruitment with their senior side already firing on all cylinders.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Further down the table, there were some busier sides. Hull City’s spending spree continued and Liverpool playmaker Fabio Carvalho was among those to join the Tigers.

With the window now closed, the time has come to have another look at the Championship’s most valuable players. Courtesy of Transfermarkt data, here is an updated value table following the closure of the January window.

Value: €12m

1. 26. Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)

Value: €12m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €14m

2. 25. Patson Daka (Leicester City)

Value: €14m Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €14m

3. 24. Daniel James (Leeds United)

Value: €14m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €14m

4. 23. Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

Value: €14m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Leicester CitySunderlandSouthamptonIpswich TownLeague leaders

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.