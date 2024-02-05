Leeds made just one signing, landing Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley after losing two right-backs in Djed Spence and Luke Ayling. League leaders Leicester did not recruit at all, having seen a proposed deal for Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi collapse late in the window.

Ipswich Town brought in three new loanees, while Southampton used the window for youth recruitment with their senior side already firing on all cylinders.

Further down the table, there were some busier sides. Hull City’s spending spree continued and Liverpool playmaker Fabio Carvalho was among those to join the Tigers.