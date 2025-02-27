Meetings clear the air as Rotherham United and embattled manager Steve Evans plot League One fightback

MEETINGS have been the order of the day at Rotherham United in the working week.

Manager Steve Evans dined with chairman Tony Stewart and vice-chairman Richard Stewart a working dinner on Tuesday evening and says he retains the full support of the Millers supremo in his bid to turn around the club’s fortunes after a desperately disappointing campaign so far.

The previous day, Evans had a get-together with his players on Monday morning following his side’s derby loss to Barnsley, who completed a double over their Dearne Valley neighbours.

It was the manner of the defeat as opposed to the loss itself - a fifth in six winless matches in all competitions - that was the main topic of discussion.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Evans, whose side still have work to do to make their place in League One safe for next term - starting at Bristol Rovers this weekend - said: "We had a very constructive meeting on Monday.

"Everyone knew in the dressing room after Barnsley on Saturday that we were a way down on where we needed to be.

"We were down for a different reason at Reading because of what happened to us (refereeing decisions in a controversial 2-1 defeat).

"Give me a ‘Reading’ performance at Bristol and I'll stand in front of whatever the result.”

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans, with chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

Shaun McWilliams and Cameron Humphreys are available this weekend, but Liam Kelly (calf) is still missing alongside Sean Raggett and Alex MacDonald.

Joe Rafferty is being assessed after a spot of illness this week.

McWilliams is pushing for a start after missing the club's past seven matches with a hamstring issue. He was a surprise returnee to the bench last weekend.