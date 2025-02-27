Meetings clear the air as Rotherham United and embattled manager Steve Evans plot League One fightback

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 27th Feb 2025, 17:48 BST
MEETINGS have been the order of the day at Rotherham United in the working week.

Manager Steve Evans dined with chairman Tony Stewart and vice-chairman Richard Stewart a working dinner on Tuesday evening and says he retains the full support of the Millers supremo in his bid to turn around the club’s fortunes after a desperately disappointing campaign so far.

The previous day, Evans had a get-together with his players on Monday morning following his side’s derby loss to Barnsley, who completed a double over their Dearne Valley neighbours.

It was the manner of the defeat as opposed to the loss itself - a fifth in six winless matches in all competitions - that was the main topic of discussion.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeRotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Evans, whose side still have work to do to make their place in League One safe for next term - starting at Bristol Rovers this weekend - said: "We had a very constructive meeting on Monday.

"Everyone knew in the dressing room after Barnsley on Saturday that we were a way down on where we needed to be.

"We were down for a different reason at Reading because of what happened to us (refereeing decisions in a controversial 2-1 defeat).

"Give me a ‘Reading’ performance at Bristol and I'll stand in front of whatever the result.”

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans, with chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.Rotherham United manager Steve Evans, with chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.
Shaun McWilliams and Cameron Humphreys are available this weekend, but Liam Kelly (calf) is still missing alongside Sean Raggett and Alex MacDonald.

Joe Rafferty is being assessed after a spot of illness this week.

McWilliams is pushing for a start after missing the club's past seven matches with a hamstring issue. He was a surprise returnee to the bench last weekend.

Evans added: "There are no issues. He's had a really good week on the training ground. He was very impressive in a practice match on Tuesday."

