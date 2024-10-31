Michael Duff's main aim this weekend is to keep Huddersfield Town out of the newspapers.

The Terriers kick off this season's FA Cup proper with a televised game at Conference side Tamworth on Friday. The BBC will not want a League One side putting opponents to the slaughter at The Lamb Ground.

Professionalism is Duff's watchword this week, like most weeks. His players trained on Bradford Park Avenue's artificial surface to prepare for Tamworth's and although some may be left out because of it, he is adamant he will not rotate his squad.

"We definitely don't want to be in the headlines," said the former Barnsley manager. "We're quite happy to put in a professional performance, get no credit and move on.

POINTING OUT DANGER: Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff

"It's a tiny ground where fans can literally touch you, it'll be full, a surface we're not used to. They'll have been buzzing to get us at home because they'll think there's an upset.

"We trained at Bradford Park Avenue on Thursday and will do on Friday so we can get a feel for the surface. The academies play on it but we've got undersoil heating at the training ground so we don't really have much use for it.

"Ultimately it's green, it's got white lines, the bounce of the ball is slightly different but it's true, you're not going to hit a bobble. Once we familiarise ourselves with it, it will be fine.

"It's just getting used to the bounce of the ball, wearing different boots, the FA Cup balls are different, and getting all the excuses out of the way.

"We know what system they'll play, we know their threats. I had Ben Tozer at Cheltenham and he was known for his long throw, they've got a lad makes that look not very long, it's like Steve Backley.

"They will put the ball in from everywhere, try and get the crowd up and intimidate our lads in a different way. There's not going to be 30,000 but sometimes it's worse with less people because you hear every voice.

"But I'm looking forward to it."

With Josh Koroma back in training, Anthony Evans' sore toe is the only new concern.

Regardless of competition, he just wants to continue a five-match unbeaten run.