Michael Duff angry he had to get angry with Huddersfield Town to get best out of them
Level at the interval, the Terriers beat Manchester United Under-21s 4-1 to qualify for the last 32 of the Football League Trophy at their visitors' expense.
Duff was delighted with the second 45 minutes, but not the first.
"Not very good first half, excellent second half," was Duff's verdict.
"I probably lost my temper at half-time more than I have at any point when I've been here. (We) didn't change anything tactically and they did their jobs in the second half.
"It's more enjoyable and we look a good team – we moved the ball, played into the front, played outside, played inside, had loads of chances, we probably should have had a couple of penalties that weren't given and in the end it's a pleasing night.
"I was pleased with their reaction, but we just need to eradicate those little blips, those Tamworth performances.
"That's a cultural thing, a day-to-day thing, a behavioural thing.
"That's why I was so frustrated, I know what they can do. I'd be a madman to ask them to play that way if I didn't think they could do.
"They've reacted in the right way but it shouldn't really take me to dig them out that much."
Duff picked wing-back Mickel Miller as just the most obvious example of what he was talking about.
"Mickel was night and day first and second half," said Dufff. "Don't pick and choose.
"If we were playing Man United's first team at Wembley, he'd have taken a foul on the touchline (in the build-up to the Red Devils' equaliser).
"Every pass matters, every day matters that you're in work here and that's what we're trying to get it to. When they do do it and they do run, show appetite for the game and give them a platform to play from, they do look like a good team.
"People will say it's only Man United kids, it doesn't matter. It's a game, we did what we wanted to do and we won.
"The second half was very enjoyable. Enjoy playing football, enjoy winning."
The biggest concern of the night was Tom Iorpenda going off feeling ill inside 20 minutes. Duff wants to get to the bottom of if the young midfielder played when feeling unwell, or if it came on at the start of the game.
