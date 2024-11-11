Michael Duff calls on Huddersfield Town players to rise to the occasion of 'knockout' game

With no game for a week and a half afterwards and no fresh injuries to contend with, Michael Duff is looking for his Huddersfield Town players to show what they are made of by booking a place in the knockout stages of the Football League Trophy.

Effectively they start on Tuesday for the Terriers, who know victory at home to Manchester United's under-21s will see them join Doncaster Rovers in the next stage of the much-derided competition.

But the context is of less consequence to Duff – as far as he is concerned, it is a football match to be won, and he wants to see his players show the right attitude.

Saturday's game at League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers has been postponed because of international call-ups.

"The fact we've got 10 days means we don't have to worry about the weekend," said Duff.

"We watch training back every day and you want competition for places, we have that in numbers.

"The top end of the pitch we're creating enough chances to win more games.

"It's a game of football we should go on and win. It shouldn't matter whether the stadium's full or empty.