Michael Duff explains Adam Phillips' absence in Barnsley's League One win over Burton Albion

Devante Cole scored twice as the Reds earned all three points at Oakwell, with Duff revealing afterwards that an illness had spread through his squad with some players battling through to feature against Burton.
Phillips was hit badly and unable to play but Duff hopes he will be back when Barnsley head to Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day. The former Cheltenham Town manager is also hopeful Tom Edwards will be poised to return.
"Hopefully Tom Edwards might be back by then and you'd imagine Adam Phillips won't still be ill,” he said after the 2-0 win over Burton.
"The ones who played today will feel a little bit better. They will have a couple of days off now to rest and recuperate.
"They will get to spend some time with their families. We will not rest on our laurels and then we will kick on."
Josh Benson has been sidelined with a hamstring problem in recent weeks but Duff was unable to confirm if the midfielder would be back in time for the trip to Accrington.