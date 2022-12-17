Michael Duff explains Adam Phillips' absence in Barnsley's League One win over Burton Albion

Michael Duff revealed that an illness had disrupted Barnsley’s preparations for their League One meeting with Burton Albion with Adam Phillips ruled out by the sickness.

Devante Cole scored twice as the Reds earned all three points at Oakwell, with Duff revealing afterwards that an illness had spread through his squad with some players battling through to feature against Burton.

Phillips was hit badly and unable to play but Duff hopes he will be back when Barnsley head to Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day. The former Cheltenham Town manager is also hopeful Tom Edwards will be poised to return.

"Hopefully Tom Edwards might be back by then and you'd imagine Adam Phillips won't still be ill,” he said after the 2-0 win over Burton.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Michael Duff, Manager of Barnsley applauds fans after the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"The ones who played today will feel a little bit better. They will have a couple of days off now to rest and recuperate.

"They will get to spend some time with their families. We will not rest on our laurels and then we will kick on."

