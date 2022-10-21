Michael Duff eyes window shopping in new year as Barnsley FC start to get organised

On the pitch, there is also a welcome sense of order as well under the son of a military man in Michael Duff.

It may have been a free week with no first-team fixtures to negotiate in midweek for head coach Duff, his staff and players, but there's still been plenty to fit in.

The Reds players had a team bonding day in the Peak District on Wednesday, where they were put through their paces by Royal Marines Commandos.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Duff, whose father John served in the Royal Air Force for fifty years and earned an MBE for service to the forces, did something similar in his time at Cheltenham.

On Thursday afternoon, Duff was in the boardroom for a quarterly review meeting with club officials, lasting around four hours.

There has been plenty to be pleased about regarding first-team results, that is for sure. But Duff is planning ahead - with an eye on January.

Addressing his winter transfer window priorities, he commented: "It could change between now and January, based on injuries.

" I think we will definitely be looking at the top end of the pitch as we were short at the start in that area.

"But we will have lists for every positions as we don't know if we are going to get bids for our players. We also didn't plan for Luke (Thomas) getting injured and you don't know who will be long term or not. It’s all ongoing.

"The meeting is a quarterly review from top to bottom. It is for every department and all the analysts get involved in terms of where we are at on the football side of it.

"It is best practice and about constantly trying to improve and I am sure it will come up in part of that meeting if I am still awake by then.

"Specifically, it is what Khaled (El-Ahmad - chief executive officer) wants to come and bring in and I think it is good. I think they do it at other clubs, although maybe not as layered and structured.

"But it is good to get open lines of communications as the worst thing at football clubs is when they work at separate 'silos' with the physios working in one area and the sports scientists in another and the analysts in another. And no-one is actually talking to each other."

On the field of play, communication and togetherness have played its part in a sound start to the campaign, give or take the odd rogue result.

Barnsley sit in the final play-off League One spot, a position everyone connected with the club would have gladly taken before a ball was kicked.

Their away form has been particularly strong, consistent and reassuring.

Barnsley – who make their first ever trip to Morecambe on Saturday - are in unbeaten in their past four league matches on the road, winning three and keeping clean sheets in all those games.

They have conceded just one league goal on their travels in the second half of league games so far this season, the joint-best record across the EFL.

On a daily basis, Duff is building a better culture among his players. There is a sense of camaraderie, humility and enthusiasm and a strong work ethic. Those qualities weren't always apparent last season.

Duff said: "There's more of a togetherness although it is difficult for me to say as I wasn't here last year. But some who are here have commented on different individuals being a bit more vocal and positive.

"They realise that when they are all at it, we look a half-decent team.

"The training and standards is the bit I have enjoyed and do see. We don't have to keep cracking the whip from the sidelines every day and talk about standards - such as ‘don't leave a pair of socks or leave a T-shirt there.

"They are the little things where we have seen improvements."

Barnsley players' endurance levels and appetite for the battle were tested not on the pitch, but with members of the Armed Forces in remote Derbyshire in midweek with the aim of furthering developing the bonds within the squad.

Duff continued: "It had been planned a while and a free week. We looked out at the weather a little bit.

"If you start getting too far into the winter months, you can imagine it over the tops. I have lived in the north...

"It was good, as they could relax and chill out at times and have a chat. The ‘yomps’ across the top were enjoyable and the scenery was beautiful. It was a really enjoyable day. I think it was beneficial.

"It doesn't guarantee results. People are quite cynical sometimes and think 'How is that going to win you a game of football?'