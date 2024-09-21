Michael Duff 'mystified' by Huddersfield Town no-show in defeat to Northampton Town
A week after turning in as near as “complete a performance” as he had asked for in the 4-0 win at Bolton, Town were brushed aside by Northampton at the John Smith’s Stadium.
A Michal Helik own goal plus strikes from Cameron McGeehan and Tariqe Fosu meant Josh Koroma’s late effort was in vain – especially after the Huddersfield forward saw a tame penalty saved moments later.
Duff said: “It was not good enough. I think it’s fair to say that everything that could have gone wrong went wrong.
“There was a comical own goal, a missed penalty, missed open goal, a foul in the build up to their third goal, but we weren’t good enough anyway.
“Northampton showed more urgency, they showed more energy, they fought harder than us, which is the most disappointing thing and it has to be unacceptable.
“It was a surprise. We had a really good week on the training ground in terms of quality, application, energy, a good feel around the place. We need to pick the bones out of it and find out where that performance came from.
“You could talk about formations and players and things like that but the second goal probably tells you everything. There’s a big, big boot down the pitch and their player runs past our players and scores. That can’t happen.
“I think if the penalty goes in, we get back into the game, probably undeservedly. Whether there was a bit of complacency, I don’t know.”