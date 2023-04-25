All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
2 hours ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
4 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
6 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
6 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
6 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Michael Duff on future of Barnsley FC captain Mads Andersen - and what sets him apart from others

MICHAEL DUFF has paid tribute to influential Barnsley captain Mads Andersen - and believes he can play at 'a much higher level' after being named in League One's Team of the Season.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST

The Dane has been rewarded from an immaculate campaign with the Reds, with the 24-year-old excelling throughout the season - just as he did when the Reds reached the Championship play-offs in 2020-21.

Barnsley exercised a 12-month option in the contract of Andersen in January. He is contracted to the club until the end of next season and likely to be the subject of interest from elsewhere this summer, whatever division that the Reds find themselves in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Haling Andersen as a model professional, Duff, whose side welcome Ipswich Town in a key clash at the top of League One on Tuesday evening, said: "Absolutely. In terms of the way he lives his life.

Most Popular
Mads Andersen celebrates scoring Barnsley's second goal against Plymouth last month. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Mads Andersen celebrates scoring Barnsley's second goal against Plymouth last month. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Mads Andersen celebrates scoring Barnsley's second goal against Plymouth last month. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"He doesn't need a nudge for him to get into the gym or do his pre-hab. He does every part of it right and I am a firm believer that hard work pays you back and he will get to where he needs to get to as there is room for improvement.

"But he has so many good attributes already at 24 that he can go on and play at a much-higher level."

Duff has also praised the character of the centre-half after he refused to 'down tools' and push for a move last summer when a number of other leading players at the club expressed a desire to leave at the start of pre-season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Duff continued: "We have a couple of honest conversations. He could have downed tools and sulked (and said) why have I not been sold, how come I am the only one still here. But he didn't.

"He got his head down and said okay. We will see what happens in the summer.

"Whether he gets moved on or not, I am in control of that. He's not in control of that either, but all he can do is keep doing every week and so far, he has been excellent."

Related topics:Michael DuffMads AndersenLeague OneIpswich Town