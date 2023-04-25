MICHAEL DUFF has paid tribute to influential Barnsley captain Mads Andersen - and believes he can play at 'a much higher level' after being named in League One's Team of the Season.

The Dane has been rewarded from an immaculate campaign with the Reds, with the 24-year-old excelling throughout the season - just as he did when the Reds reached the Championship play-offs in 2020-21.

Barnsley exercised a 12-month option in the contract of Andersen in January. He is contracted to the club until the end of next season and likely to be the subject of interest from elsewhere this summer, whatever division that the Reds find themselves in.

Haling Andersen as a model professional, Duff, whose side welcome Ipswich Town in a key clash at the top of League One on Tuesday evening, said: "Absolutely. In terms of the way he lives his life.

Mads Andersen celebrates scoring Barnsley's second goal against Plymouth last month. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"He doesn't need a nudge for him to get into the gym or do his pre-hab. He does every part of it right and I am a firm believer that hard work pays you back and he will get to where he needs to get to as there is room for improvement.

"But he has so many good attributes already at 24 that he can go on and play at a much-higher level."

Duff has also praised the character of the centre-half after he refused to 'down tools' and push for a move last summer when a number of other leading players at the club expressed a desire to leave at the start of pre-season.

Duff continued: "We have a couple of honest conversations. He could have downed tools and sulked (and said) why have I not been sold, how come I am the only one still here. But he didn't.

"He got his head down and said okay. We will see what happens in the summer.