Michael Duff on his relationship with Barnsley FC board, bad habits and his 'self-policing' dressing room

BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff has spoken about his 'lines of communication' with the Reds hierarchy being strong - but says his sole focus is on on-pitch football issues and not the wider running of the club.

Duff, whose side can move to fourth place in League One with victory at play-off rivals Peterborough on Friday, has made an impressive start to his Oakwell tenure - with the club coming together after a difficult season on and off the pitch last term.

He has spoken to club bosses about recruitment targets at a meeting last week as the Reds seek to build on a positive first half of 2022-23 in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff said: "I have had meetings with the owners. Julie-Anne (Quay) comes over and Neerav (Parekh - chairman) was over last week and he was involved in the recruitment meeting. With the day to day stuff, that is not my job, but the board, Khaled (El-Ahmad), the CEO.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My job is to look after the football team. I have ideas of things, but I have enough to worry about with 25 players trying to win.

"But there's been good lines of communication since I took the job. I spoke to Neerav before I even took the job and quite a few of the staff. In terms of that, that has been good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff's Reds' side are seeking a fourth successive league win on Friday at Posh - and sixth in seven games in all competitions - and the Barnsley chief has highlighted the improvement in the day-to-day habits of his players as being the biggest area of improvement.

He added: "Sometimes, it's the little trivial things like players turning up with dirty boots and people turning up a minute late. Those things have been eradicated and they are starting to self-police now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I first came in, I saw quite a few things that I did not like and it's just getting your own ideas across, while winning enough games to keep yourself in a job.

"So by no means do we think we have cracked it. We are a long way from where I want to get to, but the group have been good, in terms of listening, learning and taking in new information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes, you slip into old habits, as that's what human beings do. Sometimes, players think they know what is right for them when sometimes, they don't. That's not through any ego and sometimes, when you get older and wiser, you actually realise you are making a mistake.

"I am happy with the way it is starting to look 'day to day'. Supporters will only see the games. We win five out of six and we are the best team, we are not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are playing one of the better teams tomorrow night. The day to day habits is one of the main things I tried to move straight away and they have started to move positively.”

Barnsley's strong away form will receive a stern examination at Posh, whose home form is the second best in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff will make a 'late call' on Jordan Williams (hamstring) issue. James Norwood is fine, despite coming off with a dead leg last weekend.