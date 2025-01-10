Michael Duff on Huddersfield Town sticking with 'planned strategy' in winter transfer window - and not being 'reactive'

MICHAEL Duff has stressed that Huddersfield Town will not be 'reactive' in the remainder of the winter window and intend sticking to their 'planned strategy' in the transfer market.

Injury issues are continuing to bite for the League One promotion chasers, with the latest addition to their casualty count being Brodie Spencer, who came off with a knee problem in the midweek win at rivals Wycombe. It is not thought to be serious.

Meanwhile, Duff has confirmed that fellow defender Nigel Lonwijk will be out for 'six to eight weeks' after injuring his hamstring last weekend.

The duo join Lee Nicholls, Rhys Healey, David Kasumu, Mickel Miller, Lasse Sorensen and Danny Ward on the sidelines while recent signing Ruben Roosken is one game into a three-match ban.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Duff feels he has the squad options to cope with the absentee list as it stands, with Town's overriding priority being to bring in another frontline striking option before the deadline.

On whether his plans could deviate, Duff said: "I don't think so. I don't think there's any sort of positions where if someone was going to get injured now (we'd need someone).

"The window is a planned strategy now. I don't think we will be too reactive unless something really bad happens.

"We are not foreseeing reacting from injuries (with signings). It's more trying to stick to the plan.

"We've got targets. But history tells you; we've had people pass medicals (before) and if we announce it beforehand, it's not right for any party for that to come out. It's respect more than anything else.

"We've got targets and we are working hard and hopefully it won't be the last day of the window. But you never know."

Town will make a 'late decision' on Josh Koroma (groin) ahead of Saturday's trip to Shrewsbury Town, while Michal Helik will be assessed on Friday after missing the midweek game with illness.

Helik's fellow centre-half Radinio Balker made his long-awaited first-team return from the bench at Adams Park - his first appearance of the season following an ankle fracture sustained in pre-season.

Duff added: "We sort of fast-tracked him and he was planning to play in the B team. It just goes to show you where we are at, at the minute, injury-wise. It's all hands to the pump.