The Reds chief, whose side start with a long League One opening day trip to Plymouth Argyle, inherited a group of players on the back of a painful relegation campaign in 2021-22 and all the issues that can come along with that.

At the end of his first pre-season at Oakwell, Duff has been delighted by the attitude, fitness levels and team ethic of his squad with the Reds' friendly programme culminating in an encouraging victory over Sheffield United at Oakwell.

On building a team ethic and resolve, he said: "That's what we have been trying to do, build from a structure and get them fit.

Michael Duff. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"There are so many things in football that you cannot control such as a refereeing decision or a moment of brilliance, but I said to the players that there are three things we can control. Be fit, strong and organised.

"They are the things we have worked on this pre-season and we need to get fit, strong and organised. That's been the message to the players and I thought they looked that on Saturday. The result is irrelevant.

"There was a mistake from their goalkeeper and a moment of brilliance. But we really competed with them - they had a lot of the ball and have some good players and they paid 20-odd million quid for Sander Berge and he's not the only one.

"We knew we were going to be under the cosh at times, but other than one lapse in concentration in the first half, I don't think they got anywhere near us.

"In the second half, we rode our luck a little bit as they moved it a little bit quicker and showed the good players they have got. But I thought the organisation and framework of the team was a positive."

Goals from Jack Aitchison - pressed into service up front - and Josh Benson provided individual positives, alongside the display of Luca Connell, who crowned a good pre-season with a strong performance.

Duff added: "Luca has been a real positive. Particularly for myself as he was done before I came into the building, really and I didn't know a lot about him.

"Obviously, I know Josh really well and Callum Styles and Herbie Kane - you know all those. But I thought Wolfie (Matty Wolfe) did well when he came on as well. There's lots of positives and things to work with."