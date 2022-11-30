Michael Duff on what has impressed him most about Barnsley FC's season and does Mads Andersen have an 'angry side'?

BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff has revealed the most pleasing aspect of his side's sound first half to the 2022-23 League One season so far for him - their day-to-day approach.

The Reds find themselves well positioned in the final play-off berth ahead of a key game at fellow top-six candidates Peterborough United on Friday.

Sixth-placed Barnsley will leapfrog Posh, managed by ex-Oakwell midfielder Grant McCann, into fourth spot if they win at London Road and Bolton Wanderers, in fifth, fail to beat Bristol Rovers at home.

Asked whether he was satisfied to his side's progress thus far since arriving at the club in the summer, Duff, whose side have won their last three league matches and five in their last six games in all competitions, said: "I think so. I am happy with the way they go about things day to day. That's bene the thing I have most been pleased with.

Michael Duff, Manager of Barnsley applauds fans after the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I am a firm believer in results looking after themselves eventually. If you do enough things right in the week, the result will look after itself.

"I don't get too worried about results. That is my job, but the players’ job is performances. If we do enough and there's enough understanding during the week, then hopefully you will win than what you lose."

One of the most consistent figures in their season thus far has undoubtedly been captain Mads Andersen, who has quickly marked himself out to be one of the best defenders in the division by sheer weight of performances so far this term – if not the best.

He has played a big part in Barnsley having the joint best defensive record in League One alongside Bolton, having conceded just 15 goals in 18 matches thus far.

Barnsley captain Mads Andersen shows his dismay after conceding a late equaliser against Stoke City at Oakwell last season. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

His reassuring presence has been a valuable constant for Duff and his team-mates alongside him.

Unflappable on the pitch in his duties, he is similarly cool, calm and collected off it and is a captain who leads by deeds and not words.

But he does profess to having an angry side - not that he shows it too much.

He added: "Of course, I have an angry side. But I tend not to let my feelings control me and that is probably why I do not get angry.

"It is a conscious thing, I can let them control me and be angry or I can keep calm and maybe take a better decision.

"We (Barnsley defenders) get on very well with each other and that is a huge thing for a partnership as a centre-back. I think you can tell as well.

"I also think with the guys we have on the bench in Robbie (Cundy) coming in, he is a part of it as well.

"Consistency is what I strive for. I think I have grown again and the gaffer came in and taught me a lot that I could use as a player.