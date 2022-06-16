The former Cheltenham Town manager was unveiled to the media on Thursday afternoon. He has signed a three-year deal with the club.

Duff, who had been the subject of a public interest from Blackpool, who spoke to him about the vacant position at Bloomfield Road recently, said: "I think the next move was always going to be a big move and I had to make sure it was going to be the right one, not just professionally but personally as well.

"I did speak to two or three other clubs and ultimately, it came point to the fact that there is a project to be built here. It seems to be a bit distorted and pointing in different directions.

Michael Duff. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"But the vibe that I got from everyone I spoke to is that they want to build it back to what it is. A community club, very similar to a club I spent 15 years at in Burnley in terms of the fanbase, size of the club and people.

"It is something that really excited me and why I made the decision I did.

"The thing is connecting everyone back together and moving in the right direction and then it snowballs from there.

"I have come in with my eyes wide open and I don't think anyone has hoodwinked or conned me. I know there has been things going on at boardroom level, but I had two or three conversations with Neerav (Parekh - chairman) and lots and lots of dialogue with Khaled (El-Ahmad - CEO). I know there's things that are broken and the priority is to fix them as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, Duff has confirmed that his former Cheltenham team-mate Martin Devaney, in charge of the club's under-23s side, will be part of his first-team backroom team and he will also bring in another assistant to his backroom team.

He said: "Martin has been good. He has lived and breathed it here for 13 or 14 years and it is good to have that insight into the expectations of supporters and people. I have known him for well over 20 years now, he will be part of the first-team set-up.