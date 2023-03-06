Barnsley's next five matches will give coach Michael Duff plenty of things to worry about but complacency from his players is not one of them.

Duff always likes to stay as level as possible but even he admits the next five games, starting with Tuesday's visit of Portsmouth, have added importance for the promotion-chasing Reds.

And having got themselves into a strong position in League One, they are matches they can look forward to.

Revived under new manager John Mousinho, Pompey are trying to force themselves into the play-off places Barnsley currently sit in, as are Wycombe Wanderers. Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday are vying for the title and Ipswich Town are third.

INCENTIVE: Barnsley coach Michael Duff says he will not need to motivate his players in the coming weeks

Of those five games, only the match against Wycombe is away from home.

Barnsley currently have a six-point cushion to the seventh-placed Chairboys with a game in hand and if they can maintain or better that going into the final nine matches of the regular season, they will be strongly placed to make the play-offs.

"These are games the players want to play in," commented Duff, whose side are unbeaten in their last eight games.

"They're not stupid, they're all on social media, but my job is to try and keep that noise out. But one thing I shouldn't have to do is motivate the players.

"I've got to set them up right tactically but I don't think I'll be needing any Churchillian speeches before the Portsmouth game or the game after, or the game after...

"They're human beings, they know the significance of the games. It is only three points but there is a sense when you turn up for the bigger games and you get that feeling."

Barnsley expect to have Luca Connell available after illness at the weekend, and have no fresh injuries to contend with.

"Speaking to him on the phone at the weekend he feels much better so hopefully it was just a 24-hour bug and it was the probably right decision to leave him rather than travelling on the bus for five hours with the lads and spreading it around the camp," said Duff.

"We missed him, he's a good player, but hopefully he'll be back in.

"There's no new injuries. Robbie Cundy was back in full training with us on Monday so that's another positive.