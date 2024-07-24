Michael Duff says Huddersfield Town have passing problems - but plenty of time to fix them

Huddersfield Town will look to tighten up in possession ahead of the start of the new season but coach Michael Duff has been quick to remind everyone they have time to do it.

Duff was unhappy with some of the sloppiness his team showed on the ball during Monday's 4-2 defeat to Cypriot side Aris Limassol but the former Barnsley boss has always been one to keep things perspective.

Making mistakes now is not an issue if they have been ironed out by August 10, when the Terriers begin their League One campaign at Peterborough United.

Huddersfield have the remainder of a training camp which pits them against Hertha Berlin on Thursday, plus home friendlies against Lecce and Sheffield United, before then.

“There’s loads of things we can improve on," said Duff. "We gave the ball away far too many times (against Aris), and I think all of their goals came from us giving the ball away.

"I think we passed the ball out of play about 15 times, but you give the players the benefit of the doubt in pre-season because the main thing is playing minutes.

“Pre-season is going well so far, the training has been good, it’s been all positive, positive, positive – so now we have things to work on, which is what you need coming out of these games because we’re still three weeks away from the season starting.

“We worked on two different presses on Sunday and we got caught between one and the other on Monday which is good, because now we can work out when we can do one and when we can do the other.

RELAXED Michael Duff is keeping Huddersfield Town's pre-season issues in context

“If it’s going to happen straightaway, then we’d just turn up the Thursday or Friday before the season starts and crack on!

"It was a really heavy pitch, parts of it where really soft, and we looked a little mentally tired. We’ll pick the bones from it and then we work.

“The world we live in, everything is under the microscope. Everyone is emotional and reactive.

