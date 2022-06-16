Michael Duff sees Barnsley FC job as natural progression

The 44-year-old former Cheltenham chief has signed a three-year deal and will meet with the media this afternoon.

Duff is to set to be assisted by Reds under-23s coach Martin Devaney, a former team-mate from their playing days at Whaddon Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland international, who was brought up in North Yorkshire, had been the frontrunner for the vacant Oakwell position for a number of weeks.

Michael Duff has left Cheltenham for Barnsley (Picture: PA)

He was interviewed by the Reds on two occasions and also spoke with Championship outfit Blackpool last week regarding the vacant position.

Prior to Duff, the Reds’ last six full-time head coaches had arrived from overseas.

Duff said: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s taken a little bit of time to get things done and box things off, but now I’m here, in the stadium, wearing the kit, I can’t wait to get going now and meet the players.

“The opportunity came around to manage a club the size of this, I’m ambitious, I want to progress. I just saw it as the next step, and I think me and the club can work hand in hand to hopefully move forward again.”

Barnsley chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad commented: “We are pleased to welcome Michael to Barnsley FC.

“We followed a thorough recruitment process and are happy to have identified such a capable coach who will play an important role in our project at Oakwell.

“His wealth of experience throughout the English footballing pyramid both as a player and head coach will be of great benefit to our players and staff alike.

“Crucially, Michael is aware of the challenges that League One possesses and as such, we are confident that he is the right man to take us forward.”

Duff, a widely-admired professional during his playing days as a defender with Cheltenham and Burnley, started his coaching career at Turf Moor after hanging up his boots.

He led the Clarets’ under-18s and under-23s teams before moving back to Cheltenham to take over as manager in September 2018.