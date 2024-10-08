IN the first few months of the current campaign at Huddersfield Town, Michael Duff has encountered more injury issues among his squad than he did in an entire season at Barnsley in 2022-23.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest additions to the treatment room are top-scorer Josh Koroma, who is facing a spell out with a back problem, while Duff is bracing himself for bad news regarding loan midfielder Joe Hodge, who felt his groin ‘pop’ in Saturday’s league game against Duff’s former club with the issue not looking particularly good in the view of the Terriers head coach.

Already on the sidelines are first-choice keeper Lee Nicholls (shoulder) and key defender Michal Helik (hamstring), with the likes of Rhys Healey, Danny Ward, David Kasumu, Herbie Kane and Brodie Spencer having also spent periods out of action so far this term, while Radinio Balker is a long-term casualty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff is entitled to think what adversity will arrive next, but for his part, he is purely focused on finding solutions and is not interested in bemoaning his lot.

Huddersfield Town loan midfielder Joe Hodge. Picture: Getty Images.

He said: "Hodgey came in and did really well on Saturday and did what we wanted him to do and then he gets that news…

"But in my job, no-one cares and no-one is interested in excuses and it’s just ‘get on with it.’ That’s why you have a squad. Every game is an opportunity for someone else with someone else’s downfall.

"Chappy (Jacob Chapman) is a good example. He was recently third-choice keeper and he’s starting now. You never know, you just need to be ready and that’s why training is so important and the way you live your life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You never know when the opportunity is going to come, but you have got to make sure you are ready. If you miss it, you might not get another one.

"That’s what we want to instil into the daily habits. Don’t get motivated by ‘oh, I’ll just turn up on Saturday and play well.’ Do it in the week, it becomes a habit."

Meanwhile, Duff has urged Freddie Ladapo to trust his goalscoring instincts in a bid to get his Town career up and running.

The former Rotherham United striker is still getting up to speed in terms of match minutes and sharpness since his recent arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff added: "He is new into the building. He’s come in really short on football.

"It’s not through a lack of effort. Sometimes, you can try too hard and it’s having that confidence and trusting in why you have had so many promotions in the last few years.

"Because his character is good and his record is good at the level. It’s just relying on that.

"I have to say it to players all the time. You hear young players say: ‘oh, he’s a baller, he’s a baller’.. Just be a footballer - it’s not about looking good, just be good as the best players do it every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The best trick in the world is whacking it into the net. Freddie has just got to trust in himself and the way that we play that if he makes certain runs, he’ll get chances.