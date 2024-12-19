Michael Duff's says Huddersfield Town's individuals are becoming a team

Michael Duff says Saturday's comeback at home to Lincoln City underlines how Huddersfield Town have gone from a group of individuals to a team.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To take a point from 2-0 down after a poor first half against the Imps was an important first for the Terriers this season but coach Duff was frustrated they did not win, and has told his players late goals is the next thing to add to their repertoire.

Even so, he is pleased with their progress.

"There's been incidences over the last few weeks where things have gone wrong and we've reacted miles better," said Duff, whose team are unbeaten in 10 league matches ahead of Friday's game at Cambridge United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've stuck to the plan rather than turning into a team of individuals and that's what we felt was happening earlier in the season.

"Whether there was an own goal, a refereeing decision or an injury, it felt like people went into ‘protect themselves’ mode and that doesn't work in football.

"It was about getting them to recognise, 'We think you're a good team if you do this,’ so if you have a little bit of a knock, get back to doing that rather than focussing on what happened before.

"I'm not saying they consciously did that, but that's how it felt, that they turned into a team of individuals to survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PROGRESS: Huddersfield Town coach Michael Duff

"It's a nice feeling when you're stood in a tunnel and you know the bloke behind you and the bloke in front of you are facing the same way (metaphorically) as you. It's a subliminal feeling but that's why we set the standards there."

Before this run, Huddersfield went through a run of five defeats in six League One games, including a 3-1 defeat to Northampton Town Duff uses as a negative benchmark.

"The comparison I'd use was with the Northampton game, 2-0 down and we never really looked like getting back in it," he said. "The stadium was empty in the 95th minute, we were walking around clapping two people, and Lincoln, with respect, are a better team than Northampton.

"But it takes time, it takes trust, it takes relationships, and the players deserve the credit because they're the ones turning it around on the pitch. When there's emotion, adrenaline, feeling and it's 100mph, to have that clarity, that's where the players deserve the credit."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

INJURY SCARE: But Lasse Sorensen's problem is not as bad as first feared

Defender Brodie Spencer can also see a change in the side during this unbeaten run.

"I think there's been a big switch in mentality not only from the players but everyone at the club to sort of change it from a losing mentality," he said

"I think earlier on in the season we don't come back for that, we just try not to concede a third goal. On Saturday we were pushing and pushing and able to get two goals."

But that will not see Duff gloss over the bad parts of the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We learnt we can't have a 45 minutes like that in this league," he reflected.

"The only frustration is we didn't actually go on to win the game. I keep saying we haven't got a 93rd-, 94th-minute goal whether it's a winner or an equaliser so that's probably the next part.

"But the resilience and the attitude was good so they're taking information on board.

"As frustrating as it was it's another game unbeaten. We protected that unbeaten run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lasse Sorensen is set to miss out at the Abbey Stadium, but has only aggravated scar tissue, rather than re-injuring his hamstring, as was first feared on Saturday so his lay-off is not expected to be lengthy. Likewise, David Kasumu's suspected hamstring injury was only a dead leg and he should return.