Michael Duff's words of advice to Huddersfield Town midfielder Herbie Kane

FEW people know Herbie Kane better from a footballing perspective than Michael Duff.

The Huddersfield Town head coach got a tune out of the Bristolian during his time at former club Barnsley.

The ball-playing midfielder has had his moments since joining Town last summer, but Duff – and most importantly Kane himself – is hankering for more.

The 26-year-old (pictured) has had a mixed time of it in the last couple of weeks in truth.

After firing a sumptuous strike – and displaying the goal-scoring repertoire he showed on occasions at Oakwell – in the Terriers’ six-pointer at promotion rivals Wycombe, Kane had a more difficult time at Blackpool last time out.

Kane was replaced at half-time alongside Joe Hodge as Duff changed his central midfield and it was the catalyst for a second-half fightback in the 2-2 comeback draw at Bloomfield Road.

While form can be temporary at times, class is permanent when it comes to Kane.

Duff, whose side welcome managerless Bolton Wanderers on Saturday lunch-time, said: "I (recently) had a conversation with him and sat down with a few clips. Sometimes, it’s almost trying too hard to hit the killer pass.

ON THE BALL: Huddersfield Town's Herbie Kane. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Against Rotherham, he had about five or six moments in a row where he was trying to hit a killer pass. Sometimes, he needs to build himself back in and then go for it.

"The reason why he goes for it and why we have brought him in is that he has that in his locker.

"We have talked about his numbers and that they aren’t where he wants to be.

"But we have changed his role a little bit as well. He played a little bit higher up the pitch at Barnsley and now he’s a little bit more ‘linking in’ and providing for others.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Herbie Kane in pre-season action against Sheffield United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"But he’s got it (goals) in him. Some of the goals he scored with me in that year at Barnsley were amazing. Very similar to the one at Wycombe. He’s definitely got that in the locker and it’s something I know he wants to add.

"But it can’t become the be-all and end-all as it’s not always about him. As long as the team are winning, that’s the important part.

"But ideally, he wants to get goals, assists and win."

Town head into the weekend in proud receipt of a 16-man unbeaten sequence at league level.

It has been noteworthy for their endurance, organisation, resilience and ability to come from behind – as witnessed in the games with Blackpool and Lincoln – but also their tactical flexibility, according to Duff.

He added: "Some things we do in pre-season are for this time of year. Hopefully, you have done your work earlier this season and you are tweaking a few things whether it’s a few words or a couple of starting positions.

"We have tweaked formations three or four times (recently). We have started a back four, rolled into a back five and we have been doing that for most of the season.

"I don’t think anyone can look at us and go ‘you are just 3-5-2, that’s all you ever do.’