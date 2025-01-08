Michael Mellon signing re-confirms busy Bradford City's League Two promotion intent in double-quick time after Andy Cook blow
The Bantams confirmed the grim news on Tuesday that their attacking talisman would be out for the rest of the season, as many feared, after scans confirmed that he had damaged cruciate ligaments in the New Year's Day draw at Barrow.
All the while, City had been working away in the background to complete the signing of Burnley loanee Michael Mellon, 21, who was also on the wanted list of several other clubs including Chesterfield and Walsall.
Mellon, a 6ft 1in frontman, showed his League Two prowess in netting 15 times in 27 appearances while on loan at Morecambe last term, including a hat-trick against AFC Wimbledon before leaving for a separate temporary stint at SPL side Dundee in the second half of 2023-24.
He joins City after spending a loan spell at Stockport County in the first half of 2024-25.
Mellon began his youth career with Manchester United before heading to Burnley.
On moving across the Pennines, the Blackpool-born player, son of Oldham Athletic boss Micky, said: "I have just come from an ambitious club and I feel like I have come to another ambitious club.
"Hopefully, I have a big part to play in getting the club to a league where they belong.
"There are some very good players here so hopefully, we can get promoted.
"I can do whatever the gaffer wants me to do, and hopefully, that results in scoring goals and doing well for the team."
On his latest signing, manager Graham Alexander added: "Bringing Michael on board at this moment is a great boost for us.
"He is a proven goal-scorer at this level and we believe he will fit in seamlessly with the group and our style of play."
Mellon, who has scored 18 senior goals in 53 career appearances thus far, is City's third arrival already in a busy opening to the window which has seen midfield duo Georgie Lapslie and Brandon Khela join.
The club are also being strongly tipped to complete a move for MK Dons attacking midfielder Tommy Leigh.
City and Crewe have been fined £2,750 and £1,000 respectively for the mass confrontation at their match last month. Both admitted that they failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper and provocative way around the 57th minute.