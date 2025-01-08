Michael Mellon signing re-confirms busy Bradford City's League Two promotion intent in double-quick time after Andy Cook blow

IF anyone was in any doubt about Bradford City's intentions to vacate League Two, it was crystallised by the speed in which they have moved to replace the stricken Andy Cook.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bantams confirmed the grim news on Tuesday that their attacking talisman would be out for the rest of the season, as many feared, after scans confirmed that he had damaged cruciate ligaments in the New Year's Day draw at Barrow.

All the while, City had been working away in the background to complete the signing of Burnley loanee Michael Mellon, 21, who was also on the wanted list of several other clubs including Chesterfield and Walsall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mellon, a 6ft 1in frontman, showed his League Two prowess in netting 15 times in 27 appearances while on loan at Morecambe last term, including a hat-trick against AFC Wimbledon before leaving for a separate temporary stint at SPL side Dundee in the second half of 2023-24.

Latest Bradford City signing Michael Mellon, who has joined on loan from Burnley. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

He joins City after spending a loan spell at Stockport County in the first half of 2024-25.

Mellon began his youth career with Manchester United before heading to Burnley.

On moving across the Pennines, the Blackpool-born player, son of Oldham Athletic boss Micky, said: "I have just come from an ambitious club and I feel like I have come to another ambitious club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully, I have a big part to play in getting the club to a league where they belong.

"There are some very good players here so hopefully, we can get promoted.

"I can do whatever the gaffer wants me to do, and hopefully, that results in scoring goals and doing well for the team."

On his latest signing, manager Graham Alexander added: "Bringing Michael on board at this moment is a great boost for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a proven goal-scorer at this level and we believe he will fit in seamlessly with the group and our style of play."

Mellon, who has scored 18 senior goals in 53 career appearances thus far, is City's third arrival already in a busy opening to the window which has seen midfield duo Georgie Lapslie and Brandon Khela join.

The club are also being strongly tipped to complete a move for MK Dons attacking midfielder Tommy Leigh.