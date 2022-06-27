Michael Smith opens up on why he left Rotherham United for Sheffield Wednesday

The 30-year-old had been offered an improved deal at the New York Stadium but opted to join the club's South Yorkshire rivals.

Smith helped the Millers secure automatic promotion from the third tier last season with 18 league goals but has opted to return to League One with Wednesday, who were knocked out of the play-offs by Sunderland.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne had publicly said he was hopeful that Smith and centre-back Michael Ihiekwe would remain at the Millers before the duo arrived at Hillsborough last week.

MICHAEL SMITH: Joined Sheffield Wednesday after turning down a new Rotherham contract. Picture: PA Wire.

The forward is reported to have been given a pay rise following his move to Wednesday where he will work under Darren Moore.

Smith explained that his reasons for moving to Hillsborough were centred around what he felt was best for his family.

“There were conversations with the manager at Rotherham,” he told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“I said I wasn't sure what I was doing and again said: 'If you need to move on, move on.' I had conversations with my family as well.

NEW ARRIVAL: Michael Ihiekwe has also joined Wednesday from Rotherham. Picture: PA Wire.

"The Wednesday move came up and it was a move that suited me and my family long term. It was an opportunity for me and my family that I couldn't turn down.

“I've always wanted to put my family first. It was a family decision.”

Smith scored 25 goals in all competitions last season and has no qualms about dropping down a division after helping Rotherham secure promotion.

“I've seen things online about me dropping back down to League One but I'm okay with it," he continued in an interview with Rotherham Advertiser.

“The move to Sheffield Wednesday was something me and my family couldn't really turn down, I know I can play at the level. I proved that last season.