Michael Smith says Sheffield Wednesday's derby defeat and international break has made them hungrier
The Owls went into the two-week international break on the back of a defeat which left them 18th in a congested bottom half of the Championship.
But the significance went beyond that, as the 1-0 loss was at Sheffield United in the first game between the sides since 2019.
Former Rotherham United Smith thinks the extra time to stew on the result has made his team-mates hungrier for the resumption of the league programme this weekend.
“Derbies are special games to play in, really intense, and afterwards we had the debrief of it with the manager," said the striker.
"It would’ve been nice to have a game straight away, but on the other hand it is also nice to reflect on not just the derby but the last block of games.
"I always feel like you come back a bit hungrier – personally and as a group. Training has been really intense, really tough, but you can tell that the lads have got the bit between their teeth.”