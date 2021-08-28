Michael Smith stars as Rotherham United cruise past Doncaster Rovers

GOALSCORER: Michael Smith celebrates with his team-mates

Rotherham United, by contrast, knew what they were doing and carried it out well, refusing to allow a red card for Mickel Miller to threaten their 2-0 cushion as it should have done.

Considering there were only 53 minutes on the clock when the wing-back was red-carded for jumping into Kyle Knoyle, the derby victory was embarrassingly comfortable.

Doncaster are a new group learning what manager Richie Wellens wants of them and not yet capable of putting it into practice. The Millers are a well-drilled League One outfit with a striker who is confident and proven in the third tier.

If Rotherham were nervous about the possibility of a club slapping a big bid in for Michael Smith before Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline, the centre-forward did nothing to put their minds at rest.

Smith scored twice, a calm outside-of-the-boot finish after winning the ball in the air, then a gorgeous half-volley.

Red cards or not, Doncaster were never going to come back from that.

For the second Saturday running kick-off was delayed at the New York Stadium - in the only game this season which has started on time there were turnstile issues too - but when proceedings did began it quickly became clear which team was going to win.

Kieran Sadlier was getting plenty of boos from the Doncaster fans who used to cheer him and responded the way players often do in those circumstances, by playing very well.

Freddie Ladapo ought to have headed the Millers in front when Sadlier made just enough space for a fifth-minute cross. Ethan Galbraith miscontrolled the pass he poked through to Ollie Rathbone a couple of minutes later but the shot was saved.

Minutes later Sadlier nutmegged Branden Horton, only for Cameron John to get across and block. The full-back had a difficult day and it was no surprise he was the first to made way as Wellens tried to get much-needed forwards onto the pitch.

Desperately short of attacking options because of injury, Doncaster had a makeshift front three of Charlie Seaman and Tommy Rowe flanking "false nine" Matt Smith who kept dropping into midfield without seeing much of the ball there and leaving a hole where he should have been.

Galbraith had a wild shot but a cross and a few passes were overhit. They produced a well worked corner Ben Close thumped into Smith, who directed it back for a Seaman shot which was blocked, but not enough else.

Jamie Lindsay headed Sadlier's dinked cross into the net after 24 minutes but was flagged offside. It was coming, though, when Smith played targetman to win his header and find Miller, then put the ball away when it was returned to him.

Despite the pressure continuing it seemed like Doncaster might get off lightly before they had chance to regroup but in stoppage time Smith's lovely half-volley brought realism to the scoreline.

Ro-Shaun Williams made a good header away after Sadlier twisted, turned and crossed towards Smith. At the other end, Rowe turned the ball across without a touch after being set free by good work from John.

Doncaster looked better when they switched to 3-5-2 with John and Knoyle getting forward from the back three but they were playing against 10 man, it was hard to read too much into it.

And even then, when they got into crossing positions, the deliveries were generally dire. Seaman hit three deliveries in succession all bad in different ways which entertained the crowd.

By then the game had long since ended as a contest. At this stage of their developments, these two teams are a long way apart.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Ihiekwe, Wood, Harding; Miller, Wiles, Lindsay, Rathbone (Edmonds-Green 90), Sadlier (Barlaser 71); Ladapo (Mattock 57), Smith.

Unused substitutes: Vickers, Tilt, Odoffin, Kayode.

Doncaster Rovers: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Williams, John, Horton (Cukur 52); Galbraith, Bostock (Barlow 61), Close; Seaman, Smith, Rowe.

Unused substitutes: Jones, Gardner, Greaves, Blythe, Ravenhill.