The talismanic forward, who fired 25 goals last season to help the Millers secure promotion back to the Championship, has been offered fresh terms by the club, who are desperate to retain the 30-year-old and remain in ongoing discussions with him regarding a new deal.

Smith’s existing contract expires at the end of this month, with the Millers still fighting to keep the player and convince him to stay put at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, despite offers from elsewhere.

The north-easterner is the subject of interest from several rival clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday.

Michael Smith celebrates scoring Rotherham's opening goal against Bolton on New Year's Day, one of 25 goals he scored last season (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Hull City have also been linked with the forward, while Cardiff City have reportedly passed up the opportunity to sign the frontman after being tipped to make a move for him earlier this summer.

The future of Michael Ihiekwe, who also enjoyed an outstanding campaign with the Millers last term, is also set to be resolved shortly.

The club have offered the 29-year-old, named in the PFA League One Team of the Year earlier this month, a new deal.

The central defender will also be out of contract at the end of June and is available on a free transfer, should he elect to leave.

Rotherham United's Michael Smith (left) poses for a photo with a fan after the final whistle. WIll he still be a Millers player next season (Picture: PA)

Derby County have lined up a move to sign Ihiekwe, although any switch is on hold due to the takeover impasse at the crisis-hit East Midlands club.

The Millers, whose only incoming arrival so far this close-season has been former Charlton Athletic attacker Conor Washington, are speaking to several more targets this week with the club’s priority being to bring in some fresh defensive and forward options.

Manager Paul Warne commented earlier this summer: “We will try and sign players and push boundaries a little bit in front of the owner. It is all right me talking about budgets, money and wages, but it is not my money.

“I will put things in front of the chairman and if we think it’s viable, we’ll go for it and if it stretches us too far, then we won’t be. It is just levels. What Liverpool think is their level isn’t ours, obviously.

Rotherham United's Michael Ihiekwe applauds the fans after the final whistle of the Sky Bet League One match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford. (Picture: PA)

“If we get things that fit our plans and financial parameters, then hopefully it will help us extend and improve.