Middlesbrough's clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium will get the action underway on Tuesday, March 1 with the 19.55 kick off set to be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Boro beat Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford in the last round to advance while Spurs recorded a 3-1 home win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield Town booked their spot in the last 16 as they defeated Barnsley in an all-Yorkshire tie. That earned them a trip to Nottingham Forest, who stunned Leicester City with a 4-1 win at the City Ground.

GIANT KILLING: Middlesbrough won at Old Trafford in the fourth round. Picture: PA Wire.

The two Championship clubs will close out the fifth-round action with their fixture to be played on Monday, 7 March at 7.30pm. It will be shown on ITV 4.

Confirmed dates kick-off times for the FA Cup fifth round

Tuesday, March 1

Peterborough United v Manchester City - 19:15 (ITV)

PROGRESS: Huddersfield Town won an all-Yorkshire fourth round tie against Barnsley. Picture: Getty Images.

Crystal Palace v Stoke City - 19:30 (BBC iPlayer and Red Button)

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur - 19:55 (BBC One and iPlayer)

Wednesday, March 2

Luton Town v Chelsea - 19:15 (BBC One and iPlayer)

Southampton v West Ham 19:30 (BBC iPlayer and Red Button)

Liverpool v Norwich City - 20:15 (ITV).

Thursday, March 3

Everton v Boreham Wood - 20:15 (ITV).

Monday, March 7