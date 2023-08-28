Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town join Leeds United in race for Nottingham Forest midfielder
Leeds United reportedly face competition for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien.
According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town and Coventry City have all shown interest in the 24-year-old.
He has previously reported that Leeds want the Forest man in their ranks.
O’Brien was one of the Championship’s most admired midfielders during his Huddersfield Town days, although his move to the Premier League has not worked out.
He found himself out of favour at Forest last season, spending time on loan at D.C United after a proposed move to Blackburn Rovers fell through.
Forest are said to be fielding loan enquiries but have not yet found a potential buyer.
O’Brien has been linked with Leeds on numerous occasions in recent years, with former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa reportedly an admirer.