The 32-year-old joined Middlesbrough on loan in the January transfer window, seemingly bringing the curtain down on his Leeds career with his contract up at the end of the season.

Middlesbrough could potentially snap the defender up as a free agent in the summer and few fans would argue he would not be a shrewd addition to their ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many would say Ayling is currently playing for his future, although Carrick has played down this notion. As reported by Teesside Live, he said: “There’s always things you can do better and always things that you’re doing well. That’s just how it is. In my mind, he’s certainly not up on stage or the shop window in terms of judging him like that [with a future contract in mind].

Luke Ayling is on loan at Middlesbrough from Leeds United. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"All of the players in that group at this moment are our players, whether they’re on loan or not, however long they have left on their contract or whatever it is. At this moment in time, he’s our player and we’ll definitely look to make the most of that."

Ayling had slipped down the pecking order at his parent club, with teenager Archie Gray preferred at right-back by Whites boss Daniel Farke. Since penning a loan deal at the Riverside, he has not missed a single league game.

Carrick said: "He's done very well and settled really quickly. He obviously hadn’t played a lot before he came in. He added a bit of personality and character to the group and that kind of seen it, knows what it takes to have success in this league experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad