Reports have suggested the Silkeborg star is close to completing a move to the Riverside, with Middlesbrough still hunting for reinforcements. Speaking ahead of the weekend's trip to Coventry City, Carrick has said the club are hopeful a deal will be done soon.

He said: “We’re trying to strengthen the squad. That’s the job at the moment, that’s the time of year we’re in, even though the season has started. We’re pushing for it.

"I think it’s pretty obvious that things are progressing with Lukas. It’s always difficult when it’s not over the line, but it is getting a little bit closer so we’re hopeful that at some point soon, that will get done.”

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick was speaking ahead of the upcoming trip to Coventry City. Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Carrick also addressed uncertainty regarding the short-term future of forward Josh Coburn, who has signed a new long-term deal with the club but does not seem to be in the Middlesbrough head coach’s immediate plans.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan in League One, shining at Bristol Rovers.

Carrick said: “We have definitely got a pretty clear idea of what the plan is for Josh and what we want it to look like.