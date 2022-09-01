Middlesbrough transfer deadline day news: Josh Coburn set for League Two loan after striker revamp
Josh Coburn is set to leave Middlesbrough on loan after the big influx of strikers this summer.
The 19-year-old is reportedly on the verge of a season-long move to League Two Bristol Rovers.
Read More
Manager Chris Wilder has completely revamped the front end of his team and at the time of writing was still looking for one more centre-forward.
Most Popular
Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe and Rodrigo Muniz have all arrived at the Riverside this summer.
Boro were heavily dependent on loan strikers last season, with Andrasz Sporar, Florian Balogun and Aaron Connolly all competing up front.
That has pushed 19-year-old Coburn, a substitute against West Bromwich Albion in the first game of the season, down the pecking order.
Although he was mainly used from the bench last season, Coburn scored five goals in all competitions, including the only strike as Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the FA Cup.
Joey Barton's Rovers have had a mixed start to the new season, with seven points from their first six matches.