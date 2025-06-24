Middlesbrough have confirmed the appointment of Rob Edwards as their new head coach.

The 42-year-old has been in advanced talks with Boro for the past week, having been identified as the club hierarchy's choice to replace Michael Carrick following a round of interviews.

Edwards was beaten to the Boro job by Carrick in October 2022 and has previously worked with the club’s sporting director Kieran Scott and chief scout Chris Jones at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He has impressed the Riverside bosses during new talks regarding the vacant position for a second time, specifically in terms of his vision for the club, going forward.

Rob Edwards has been unveiled as Middlesbrough’s new boss. | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Edwards was also in recent discussions with Bristol City about the vacant role at Ashton Gate, but a move to Teesside represented his prefered choice.

The West Country outfit have since appointed former Barnsley chief Gerhard Struber as their new head coach.

Shortly after being pipped for the Boro post first time around, Edwards, 42 – who has also previously managed Watford and Forest Green - was appointed by Luton in November 2022 and steered the Hatters to promotion back to the top flight for the first time in over 30 years in 2023 when they beat Coventry City on penalties at Wembley.

Despite the Hatters making an instant return to the second tier from the Premier League, Edwards' side earned admirers for their sterling efforts, against the odds, in the 2023-24 season.

Rob Edwards was unable to save Luton Town from relegation to the Championship last year. | David Rogers/Getty Images

Edwards said: “It’s a real privilege to be given the opportunity to be head coach of this great football club. It’s something that’s not lost on me, how big this is, how important this is, and what it means to people. There is an amazing fanbase.

“It felt instantly that this was right for me and it got me excited. If I was going to come back in, I wanted to come back in at a place where we had a chance, and we have a really good chance here.

“We have a brilliant owner who historically gives his coaches time, support, and the tools needed to try and be successful. I can’t wait to get started now.”