Middlesbrough FC v Hull City: New face at Tigers' helm adds to degree of difficulty for Michael Carrick

Published 30th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
FACING a side who can count on not just an extra 24 hours in terms of rest and recovery, but also have a new face at the helm adds to Middlesbrough's degree of difficulty at the Riverside Stadium today.

Michael Carrick is conscious of that, with his side also heading into the game with Hull City on the back of a home defeat, to Teesside nemesis Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening.

On facing a Tigers side now led by interim head coach Andy Dawson, as opposed to Tim Walter, the Boro chief acknowledged: "It has an impact in terms of preparation because there’s obviously not much for us to go on in terms of who’s been managing the team.

"Someone new is there now and we’ll do our best to assess that as best we can. Ultimately though, it’s about us, and making sure we’re prepared right and ready to do the things we want to do well. It’s always about us setting those standards and keeping to them."

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick during the Sky Bet Championship match against Blackburn Rovers at the Riverside Stadium. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick during the Sky Bet Championship match against Blackburn Rovers at the Riverside Stadium. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick during the Sky Bet Championship match against Blackburn Rovers at the Riverside Stadium. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Without the play-making skills of Finn Azaz, who was ill alongside Delano Burgzorg in midweek, Boro lacked the guile to unlock the door against Rovers on a flat evening for the hosts.

It was a shot across the bows of a Boro side who had plundered an astonishing 15 goals in their previous three matches, but Carrick has been quick to turn the page.

He added: "One disappointing night isn’t going to be the be all and end all for our season.

"Things happen in football and the fact we were so disappointed after Blackburn just shows how well we’ve been playing recently.

"Over the course of the season, you’re going to be frustrated like we were after the game on Wednesday night.

"We’ll bounce back, that’s the only way. We’ve just been telling the lads that they have to be ready for Saturday now.

"It’s a whole new situation and we’ve been looking forward to that."

