MIDDLESBROUGH coach Michael Carrick is not reading too much into Leeds United's recent problems as Daniel Farke weighs up how best to deal with an injury to Pascal Struijk.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back's season could be over, though the hope at Elland Road is that the foot injury he sustained at Luton Town on Saturday will only keep him out of Tuesday's trip to Teesside, and Saturday's Championship visit from Preston North End.

Ordinarily, replacing Struijk would be straight-forward, with Ethan Ampadu having successfully partnered Joe Rodon throughout the second half of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But since returning from injury last month, Ampadu has been used in central midfield, where Joe Rothwell's calf problem cuts Leeds' options. Ao Tanaka has also been singled out by his manager for contributing to goals conceded in the previous two matches, whilst Ilia Gruev has been an unused substitute in the last three.

INWARD FOCUS: Middlesbrough coach Michael Carrick (Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

So with Farke anxious to get back to keeping clean sheets after five goals conceded in the last two matches and just one win in six, he will have to pick carefully.

"Pascal Struijk will definitely miss the two games this week," he confirmed. "We need to wait for some further assessment (after) he got a knock on his foot but the fear is there could even be a little fracture. If there is a fracture, it would mean the season is over for him but we need further assessment.

"We still hope for the best."

Central defender Max Wober and former Boro centre-forward Patrick Bamford both made returns at Luton after injuries which have kept them out since the first week of January, but Farke does not consider either ready to start yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UNCERTAINTY: Pascal Struijk (Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

He outlined midfielder Josuha Guilavogui, full-back Sam Byram and James Debayo – a 19-year-old specialist whose only senior start came in the FA Cup – as alternative partners for Rodon if he chooses to keep Ampadu in midfield.

Leeds have only kept one clean sheet in the last eight games, something Farke is keen to improve.

"Sometimes you have this spell but it's something we have addressed," he said.

"At QPR we conceded two goals, in the last home game two goals. It was a major point at Luton to return to being rock solid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CALF INJURY: Joe Rothwell (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We gave one-and-a-half chances away but if this is still enough for the opponents to score, you have to make sure next game we don't give away one chance.

"As a team I think we are on the path to defend in an even more focussed and concentrated way. I liked our defensive behaviour in the last game but even in such a game there is room for improvement.

"We allowed one counter-attack in the first half. It means against Middlesbrough we don't want to allow them one counter-attack."

Carrick refused to read too much into Leeds' recent wobble.

"The league is a difficult league and you can have results that don’t go your way,” he argued. “It doesn’t necessarily mean there is an awful lot wrong, it’s just fine margins at times in this league. Sometimes it can just go against the grain.

"We’re fully expecting their best version.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know what they’re capable of and have played against them enough over the past couple of seasons to know that.

"They’ve got top players for this division and we know it will be a big challenge, but a great challenge. We back ourselves and go in looking forward to it and trying to win.

Boro's confidence is moving in the opposite direction to Leeds’ after jumping to fifth in the Championship at the weekend. But Carrick says he is not interested in trying to play on the visitors' anxiety in the 8pm kick-off.

“Our focus is always about us,” he insisted. "Honestly, it doesn’t change anything for us.