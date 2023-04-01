HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock hailed his side's brilliant 4-2 victory over promotion-chasing Middlesbrough as good a result as he has previously had in his epic managerial career after the relegation-haunted Terriers produced a barnstorming second half to revive their survival fight in stunning fashion.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, Town turned the tables in outstanding fashion thanks to four-goal blast in 20 madcap minutes on the resumption.

Josh Ruffels got the ball rolling by going solo just 22 seconds into the second half to cancel out Marcus Forss's 43rd-minute opener.

A fine goal from Josh Koroma put Town in front before two goals in the space of ten minutes from defender Matty Pearson, with Chuba Akpom pulling a goal back late on.

It secured back-to-back wins for Town for the first time since Christmas as they hit four on home soil for the first occasion since August 2021.

The third-from-bottom Terriers are now level on points with the side just above them in Cardiff, who lost late on in their derby with Swansea.

Warnock, savouring victory over a former club, said: "We just needed to get on the front foot and you can't do better than the goal Ruffs got after however many seconds.

"I thought we created some good chances and it's about as good a result as I've had in my career.

"You saw the belief when we scored the first goal. We could have laid down (at half-time) and lost four like we did against Coventry or we could stop crying over spilt milk and go for it.

"It was a bit emotional (after) and I was like that in the dressing room! You've got to enjoy it. The lads have been kicked up and down all season - not saying that's not their fault, but to see their faces and the fans...it's a fantastic feeling."

On the spark for his side's comeback, Warnock - who admitted that bookies odds of 5-1 for a home win provided a bit of a team talk for his side, added: "I just felt we wanted it a bit more in the second half. But we'll only stay up off what we'll do, we can't worry about anyone else.

"It was an important match. I'd cut a lot out of what we show about the opponents because there wasn't a lot of bad stuff to show them.

"We had a scout at the Preston game and they could have got 10.

"It's just belief really. If I could bottle it I'd be a multi-millionaire. Josh Koroma told me he couldn't get in before I got here, now his agent will be phoning me up thanking me.

"5/1, at home, in the Championship, one of my teams? Bloody insult, isn't it! I've never known bookies give me those kinds of odds."

Warnock was applauded by Boro supporters after the final whistle and he says that he now wants his former club to go on and win promotion.