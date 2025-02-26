Beleaguered Middlesbrough FC boss Michael Carrick plays down personal significance of win as Boro end torrid run with precious victory at Stoke

UNDER-PRESSURE Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick played down the personal significance of Boro’s first win in six Championship games as the Teessiders ended a grim five-match losing sequence with a precious 3-1 triumph at Stoke City.

After some dispiriting results and performances, Boro secured their first victory since January 21, thanks to goals from the recalled duo of Marcus Forss and Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway.

Carrick recently received backing from chairman Steve Gibson in the midst of a poor run of form since Christmas for a club who had designs on promotion last summer, with Boro having recently dropped off the play-off pace.

Three points in the Potteries lifted Boro to 11th - four points from a play-off place - while Stoke are just five points above the relegation places.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick (left) celebrates the opening goal with his staff including coach Jonathan Woodgate during the Sky Bet Championship match at bet365 Stadium, Stoke. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Carrick, who ended the game with one recognised centre-half, with George Edmundson coming off injured – Rav van den Berg missed the game through injury -said: "It wasn't for me, it was more for everyone else.

"To see the players and fans celebrating and enjoying it (was great). The support counts and matters when you are going through a stage like this.

"So massive credit to them for turning up and being positive. It is what the boys are capable of as a group and the supporters are included.

"To have their moments at the end is not going to change everything but it gives us that feeling back and shows that connection.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick during the Sky Bet Championship match at bet365 Stadium, Stoke. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"It has been tested but it's strong and we need to build from here.

"Getting the win was one thing but the way we did it was as pleasing as anything.

"It's easy to hide and play the safe option, get through the game, survive and hope to win. But they took the ball and expressed themselves."

Carrick was less happy at his team's poor end to the first half, where an encouraging start - ignited by Forss' first goal of the season - was dampened by Bae Jun -ho's 44th-minute equaliser.

"We spoke about it briefly at half-time and the boys got together and responded well.